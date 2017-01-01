Share Your Screen Instantly for FREE.

Get Started | It's Free

Dead Simple Screen Sharing + Audio conferencing.

Dead Simple Screen Sharing allows you to share your screen and do audio conferencing right from your browser without downloading any software for free without signup or register.

Get Started | It's Free

#1 Screen Sharing and Audio Conferencing Solution.

01
Built with HTML 5.

Dead Simple Screen Sharing is build with HTML5, JavaScript and NodeJs.

02
Audio Conferencing.

With Dead Simple Screen Sharing you can do Audio Conferencing.

03
Recording.

You can also record your meetings with Dead Simple Screen Sharing.

04
Schedule a meeting/ Private meetings.

With Dead Simple Screen Sharing you can schedule a meeting with your participants on a specific date and time.

05
Easy to use.

Dead Simple Screen Sharing is easy to use. Backed with years of research in user Interface/Experience. Dead Simple Screen Sharing is intuitive and easy to use.

06
App Integrations and Api.

You can also integrate Dead Simple Screen Sharing into your app or website. Developer Api are also available. Check pricing page for details.

07
Works On Mobile Devices.

Dead Simple Screen Sharing works on iOS Android devices. Dedicated Apps are also available.

08
Open Source

Dead Simple Screen Sharing is also available in Open Source Version. Download the source code on GitHub.

09
Free Support.

Free Support is available to all our users. Simply click the chat box to drop us message or C ontact support.

People said about our product

Clients testimonials