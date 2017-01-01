Share Your Screen Instantly for FREE.

Get Started | It's Free
Get Started | It's Free
Get Started | It's Free
How to share your screen with Dead Simple Screen Sharing from Ali Asgher on Vimeo.
Dead Simple Screen Sharing allows you to share your screen and do audio conferencing right from your browser without downloading any software for free without signup or register.
Get Started | It's Free
Get Started | It's Free
Get Started | It's Free
Dead Simple Screen Sharing is build with HTML5, JavaScript and NodeJs.
With Dead Simple Screen Sharing you can do Audio Conferencing.
You can also record your meetings with Dead Simple Screen Sharing.
With Dead Simple Screen Sharing you can schedule a meeting with your participants on a specific date and time.
Dead Simple Screen Sharing is easy to use. Backed with years of research in user Interface/Experience. Dead Simple Screen Sharing is intuitive and easy to use.
You can also integrate Dead Simple Screen Sharing into your app or website. Developer Api are also available. Check pricing page for details.
Dead Simple Screen Sharing works on iOS Android devices. Dedicated Apps are also available.
Dead Simple Screen Sharing is also available in Open Source Version. Download the source code on GitHub.
Free Support is available to all our users. Simply click the chat box to drop us message or C
ontact support.
Clients testimonials
Dead Simple is so intuitive to use, it just clicks. Many of our patients are above 80 years of age and haven't used technology in their life. Even they get it right the first time.
John Timfered - Persistance Hospitals
With DeadSimple Sales have increased 3 folds. No need to ask customers to install software to show them our solution. DeadSimple just work on any device. So, interaction with the customers is seamless.
Louella Black - Voltas ERP Solutions
With HD screen Share and audio Dead Simple is the best solution for training teams and conducting webinars.
Aria Williamson - Meltzer
In the morgage business you need something that just works. DeadSimple is the go to solution for us.
Rene Payne - MLP Asset Management